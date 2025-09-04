Amundi Sells 806,270 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW

Amundi trimmed its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 31.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,797,035 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 806,270 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $399,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth $681,215,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2,984.6% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,038,069 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $475,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,996 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 26,796.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,657,332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $386,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,170 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,048.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 739,727 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $172,527,000 after purchasing an additional 675,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $159,029,000. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on LOW. Barclays set a $267.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $266.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $284.13.

In other news, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.20, for a total transaction of $238,938.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 30,099 shares in the company, valued at $7,741,462.80. The trade was a 2.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marvin R. Ellison sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.10, for a total transaction of $10,564,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 249,043 shares in the company, valued at $65,772,256.30. This represents a 13.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $260.54 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $206.38 and a 1 year high of $287.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $237.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.87.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 52.02%. The firm had revenue of $23.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.200-12.450 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.012 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 22nd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 39.44%.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

