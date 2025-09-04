Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Cuts Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,357 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 912 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $11,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 109,524.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,835,722 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,239,576,000 after buying an additional 8,827,662 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,385,585,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 57.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,393,064 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,164,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,251 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 37.7% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 2,070,221 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,898,496,000 after acquiring an additional 567,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,997,260 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,433,585,000 after acquiring an additional 509,255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $1,226.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $521.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,227.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,120.98. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $660.80 and a 1 year high of $1,341.15.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.07 by $0.12. Netflix had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 24.58%.The company had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,207.76, for a total transaction of $3,140,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 3,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,457,842.16. This trade represents a 41.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cletus R. Willems sold 238 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,153.52, for a total transaction of $274,537.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,348 shares of company stock worth $109,498,489 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,250.00 price objective (up from $1,020.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective (up previously from $1,400.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,425.00 price objective (up previously from $1,200.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “market underperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Saturday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,297.66.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

