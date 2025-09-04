Hancock Whitney Corp Has $4.37 Million Stock Position in The Progressive Corporation $PGR

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its holdings in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Progressive were worth $4,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 68,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,426,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in Progressive during the first quarter worth $580,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Progressive by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 126,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,893,000 after acquiring an additional 33,864 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 498.5% during the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 5,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Progressive from $280.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Progressive from $309.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Progressive from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Progressive from $290.00 to $268.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.18.

Progressive Stock Performance

Shares of PGR stock opened at $246.84 on Thursday. The Progressive Corporation has a one year low of $228.54 and a one year high of $292.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $248.64 and a 200-day moving average of $265.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $144.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.32.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $20.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.39 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.25%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Lori A. Niederst sold 8,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.18, for a total value of $2,017,201.34. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 39,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,767,027.20. This trade represents a 17.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.78, for a total value of $337,299.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 31,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,958,001.74. This represents a 4.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,010 shares of company stock worth $34,547,699. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.