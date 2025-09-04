Greenline Partners LLC Has $2.78 Million Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Corporation $COST

Greenline Partners LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,937 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the quarter. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 106,402.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,160,190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,717,744,000 after acquiring an additional 8,152,528 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,461,159,000. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,452,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,644,711 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,332,515,000 after acquiring an additional 443,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 84.0% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 812,188 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $768,114,000 after acquiring an additional 370,806 shares during the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Yoram Rubanenko sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $974.96, for a total value of $3,899,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 5,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,629,419.04. The trade was a 40.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Callans sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,002.77, for a total transaction of $3,008,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 58,543 shares in the company, valued at $58,705,164.11. This trade represents a 4.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,147 shares of company stock worth $10,067,740. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 1.2%

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $949.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.21 billion, a PE ratio of 53.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $963.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $979.12. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a 52-week low of $867.16 and a 52-week high of $1,078.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 29.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $1,035.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,150.00 to $1,225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,115.00 to $1,110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,075.00 to $1,060.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,050.00.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

