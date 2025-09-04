Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Given New $300.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.79% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CRM. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $425.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 15th. DA Davidson upgraded Salesforce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $336.21.

CRM stock opened at $256.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $245.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.20, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22. Salesforce has a twelve month low of $226.48 and a twelve month high of $369.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $256.61 and a 200-day moving average of $268.18.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 16.08%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Salesforce will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.02, for a total value of $578,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,911,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,061,511,978.42. The trade was a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 63,827 shares of company stock valued at $16,342,398 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Painted Porch Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 260.0% during the second quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 450.0% during the first quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 314.8% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

