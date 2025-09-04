Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO Shares Purchased by Greenline Partners LLC

Greenline Partners LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,570 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSCO. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 160.4% in the 4th quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fairway Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 224.7% in the 1st quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 578 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.28, for a total value of $212,739.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 31,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,167.04. This trade represents a 9.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 30,557 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $2,036,012.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 639,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,576,570. This represents a 4.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,311 shares of company stock valued at $5,916,823 over the last ninety days. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, William Blair raised Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.53.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $67.67 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.85. The company has a market cap of $267.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.01. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.85 and a 52-week high of $72.55.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 18.45%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.60%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

