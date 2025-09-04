Greenline Partners LLC Sells 3,209 Shares of Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Greenline Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 20.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,346 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,209 shares during the quarter. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Pacific Financial boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 304.5% during the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 89 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in Amgen by 3,433.3% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 106 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Amgen Stock Performance
Shares of Amgen stock opened at $283.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $152.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $253.30 and a 12 month high of $339.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $293.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $292.75.
Amgen Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be issued a $2.38 dividend. This represents a $9.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.84%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms recently weighed in on AMGN. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Mizuho increased their price target on Amgen from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Erste Group Bank lowered Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Amgen from $328.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $304.43.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AMGN
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.99, for a total value of $376,286.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 7,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,141,000.91. This trade represents a 14.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.
About Amgen
Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Amgen
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- 3 Explosive Growth Stocks Hiding in Plain Sight
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- Ambarella’s Earnings Prove Its Edge AI Strategy Is a Winner
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- With Rate Cuts Ahead, Buffett-Backed Builders Look Like a Buy
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.