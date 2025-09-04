DnB Asset Management AS Sells 16,251 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

DnB Asset Management AS lowered its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 539,433 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 16,251 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $39,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Navalign LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 25,468 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 14,139 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 10,956 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 466 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of UBER opened at $92.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $193.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.45 and a 200 day moving average of $83.86. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.33 and a 12 month high of $97.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 26.68% and a return on equity of 59.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UBER. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up from $89.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $106.00 price target (up previously from $96.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.82.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $261,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 21,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,087,625. The trade was a 11.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $3,013,125.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 86,531 shares in the company, valued at $8,343,319.02. The trade was a 26.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,696 shares of company stock worth $4,632,774 over the last quarter. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

