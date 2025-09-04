Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Shares Bought by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 161.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,188,832 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 734,563 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $122,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 178.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 45,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,551,000 after buying an additional 29,438 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 264,574 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,958,000 after purchasing an additional 29,825 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 23,327 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 4,992 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 78,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.97, for a total transaction of $36,893,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,359,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,897,879.56. This represents a 6.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total transaction of $1,732,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 125,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,738,721.05. This trade represents a 7.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 252,998 shares of company stock valued at $41,415,580 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on AMD. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $173.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.33.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 0.1%

AMD opened at $162.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $263.11 billion, a PE ratio of 93.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.92. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.48 and a twelve month high of $186.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $160.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

