Copperleaf Capital LLC Purchases 1,633 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV

Copperleaf Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 72.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the quarter. Elevance Health accounts for about 1.0% of Copperleaf Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Copperleaf Capital LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Milestone Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA now owns 6,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Elser Financial Planning Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Elser Financial Planning Inc now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ELV. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $478.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $500.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $447.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 18th. Leerink Partners reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $310.00 price target (down from $510.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Elevance Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Elevance Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.81.

Elevance Health Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE ELV opened at $321.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $273.71 and a 12 month high of $562.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $314.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $374.49.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $8.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.30 by ($0.46). Elevance Health had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 2.83%.The company had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.11%.

Insider Activity

In other Elevance Health news, Director Susan D. Devore purchased 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $312.15 per share, for a total transaction of $374,580.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 3,502 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,149.30. The trade was a 52.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gail Boudreaux purchased 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $286.94 per share, with a total value of $2,438,990.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 151,020 shares in the company, valued at $43,333,678.80. This represents a 5.96% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Elevance Health

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.