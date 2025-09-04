Cook Wealth LLC Sells 1,623 Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Cook Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,623 shares during the period. Cook Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 137.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY opened at $47.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 1 year low of $42.96 and a 1 year high of $63.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.61. The firm has a market cap of $96.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.35.

Bristol Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.39. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 80.04%. The business had revenue of $12.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.350-6.650 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

In other Bristol Myers Squibb news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total transaction of $2,650,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 167,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,048.07. This trade represents a 25.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BMY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Daiwa America lowered shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.38.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

