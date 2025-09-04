Banque Transatlantique SA Boosts Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated $VRTX

Banque Transatlantique SA lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 67.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,027 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 450.0% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 55 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce I. Sachs purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $389.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,948,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,535,600. This trade represents a 12.50% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

VRTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $424.00 to $411.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $494.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $442.00 to $438.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $460.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.10.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $396.62 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $430.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $457.38. The firm has a market cap of $101.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 0.44. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $362.50 and a 1-year high of $519.88.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.91% and a net margin of 31.86%.Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($12.83) earnings per share. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

