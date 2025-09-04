Clifford Group LLC Acquires 86 Shares of Visa Inc. $V

Clifford Group LLC raised its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,054 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 0.7% of Clifford Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Clifford Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Visa Trading Up 0.1%

Visa stock opened at $350.35 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $268.23 and a one year high of $375.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $348.56 and its 200 day moving average is $347.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $642.11 billion, a PE ratio of 34.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.16% and a return on equity of 58.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.05%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 11,636 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $4,363,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,904,875. The trade was a 30.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.82, for a total value of $3,053,466.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,001.34. This trade represents a 94.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,293 shares of company stock worth $8,114,295 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

V has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Visa from $400.00 to $397.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $408.00 price target (up from $396.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.96.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

