Hall Laurie J Trustee Has $501,000 Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Hall Laurie J Trustee trimmed its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 44.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 712 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $331,591,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 108,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 7,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,625,000. Finally, Cornerstone Select Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $406,000. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of IVV stock opened at $646.88 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $484.00 and a 12-month high of $652.69. The company has a market capitalization of $651.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $635.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $595.03.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

