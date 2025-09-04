Eminence Capital LP Invests $112.63 Million in Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,698,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $112,627,000. Bank of America accounts for 1.9% of Eminence Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BAC. Vega Investment Solutions purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Performance

BAC stock opened at $50.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $370.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Bank of America Corporation has a 1 year low of $33.06 and a 1 year high of $50.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.05.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. The company had revenue of ($22,273.00) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 14.81%.Bank of America’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.41%.

Bank of America announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $53.00 target price on Bank of America and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bank of America from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Phillip Securities lowered Bank of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bank of America news, insider James P. Demare sold 148,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total value of $6,762,177.87. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 223,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,180,656.99. This trade represents a 39.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

