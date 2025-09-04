Greenline Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Enbridge Inc $ENB

Greenline Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 340,968 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,502 shares during the period. Enbridge makes up approximately 2.2% of Greenline Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $15,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in Enbridge in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 765 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $48.32 on Thursday. Enbridge Inc has a 52-week low of $39.73 and a 52-week high of $48.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.05. The firm has a market cap of $105.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.80.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. Enbridge had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $7.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.6839 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.7%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 134.98%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ENB shares. National Bankshares reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Monday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.50.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

