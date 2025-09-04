Greenline Partners LLC Sells 39,361 Shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) $WMB

Greenline Partners LLC decreased its position in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,159 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 39,361 shares during the quarter. Williams Companies comprises approximately 1.4% of Greenline Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $9,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Williams Companies by 4,490.9% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $57.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.39. Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.98 and a 1-year high of $63.45. The company has a market cap of $70.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.65.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 21.63%.The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Williams Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.010-2.190 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CIBC raised Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 15th. TD Cowen started coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Williams Companies from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Williams Companies from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.86.

Insider Activity

In other Williams Companies news, COO Larry C. Larsen sold 4,500 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total transaction of $263,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 77,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,537,973.64. The trade was a 5.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.68, for a total value of $119,360.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 313,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,718,333.60. This trade represents a 0.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $507,875. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

