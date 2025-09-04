DnB Asset Management AS Has $103.80 Million Holdings in Citigroup Inc. $C

DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 145.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,462,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 866,097 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS owned 0.08% of Citigroup worth $103,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 6,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Solitude Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 16,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 6,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Inv LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 27,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup stock opened at $94.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.51 and a fifty-two week high of $97.49. The stock has a market cap of $174.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.10.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $21.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.75 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 8.44%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Citigroup has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.45%.

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total transaction of $271,200.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,456. This trade represents a 58.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on C. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Citigroup from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Citigroup from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.96.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

