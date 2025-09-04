Veeva Systems Inc. $VEEV Holdings Raised by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 457,396 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,350 shares during the period. Veeva Systems accounts for approximately 1.9% of Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $105,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,876,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 13.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 35.0% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VEEV opened at $270.95 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $281.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.78. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $200.30 and a one year high of $296.72. The company has a market cap of $44.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.95.

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.62, for a total value of $205,646.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 7,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,256,969.24. This trade represents a 8.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Priscilla Hung sold 172 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.00, for a total transaction of $48,676.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,137 shares in the company, valued at $1,170,771. This trade represents a 3.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,378 shares of company stock valued at $394,217. 10.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VEEV shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, August 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price target (up from $310.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.88.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

