Electron Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLT

Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 857,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $78,067,000. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 5.1% of Electron Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Inc. bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $437,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $19,941,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $901,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 28,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of TLT stock opened at $86.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.70. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $83.29 and a one year high of $101.64.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.3281 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Stories

