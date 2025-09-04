Electron Capital Partners LLC Acquires 7,209 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Electron Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 34.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,209 shares during the quarter. Vertiv makes up 0.1% of Electron Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Electron Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $2,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,715,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,070 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 96.8% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 6,951,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420,144 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 6.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,839,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,085,000 after purchasing an additional 182,937 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,314,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000,000 after purchasing an additional 812,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 985.3% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,301,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089,612 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertiv Price Performance

Shares of VRT opened at $125.56 on Thursday. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $53.60 and a 52-week high of $155.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $131.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.32. The firm has a market cap of $47.95 billion, a PE ratio of 60.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.78.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 51.64% and a net margin of 8.93%.The company’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Vertiv has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.940-1.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is 7.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vertiv news, insider Paul Ryan sold 22,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.34, for a total value of $2,829,240.12. Following the transaction, the insider owned 12,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,334.02. The trade was a 63.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Karsten Winther sold 41,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.21, for a total value of $5,590,383.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 18,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,590.08. This represents a 68.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 208,955 shares of company stock worth $26,477,307. 2.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Vertiv from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Zacks Research raised Vertiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Vertiv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Melius Research raised Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.00.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

