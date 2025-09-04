Cook Wealth LLC Sells 5,041 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Cook Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 46.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,041 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Cook Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Cook Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $150,448,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Cornerstone Select Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $293,000. Cornerstone Financial Group LLC NE bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,023,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $317.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $520.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $236.42 and a 12 month high of $320.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $311.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $291.63.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

