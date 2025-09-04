Aprio Wealth Management LLC Purchases 625 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,916 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 625 shares during the quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PLTR shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $155.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.61.

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $154.90 on Thursday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.31 and a 1-year high of $190.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 516.35, a P/E/G ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 2.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.19.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Palantir Technologies’s revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 191,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $29,020,656.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 592 shares in the company, valued at $89,611.04. The trade was a 99.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 33,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total transaction of $4,510,558.85. Following the transaction, the insider owned 363,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,219,689.05. This trade represents a 8.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,909,586 shares of company stock valued at $282,911,513 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

