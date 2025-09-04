Cinctive Capital Management LP Acquires New Position in The Progressive Corporation $PGR

Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,114,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Progressive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,473,180,000. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Progressive by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 8,346,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,362,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,174,632 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Progressive by 39,285.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,046,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $862,059,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038,303 shares in the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its holdings in Progressive by 12,110.3% in the 1st quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 1,248,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $353,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Progressive by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,263,157 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,338,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,828 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI cut Progressive from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Progressive in a report on Friday, August 29th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Progressive from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Progressive from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Progressive from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Progressive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.18.

Progressive Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of PGR stock opened at $246.84 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $248.64 and a 200 day moving average of $265.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $144.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.32. The Progressive Corporation has a twelve month low of $228.54 and a twelve month high of $292.99.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.45. Progressive had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 12.66%.The company had revenue of $20.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. Progressive’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 2.25%.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In other news, insider John Jo Murphy sold 2,218 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.78, for a total value of $556,230.04. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 45,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,466,664.72. The trade was a 4.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lori A. Niederst sold 8,063 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.18, for a total value of $2,017,201.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 39,040 shares in the company, valued at $9,767,027.20. This represents a 17.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 139,010 shares of company stock valued at $34,547,699. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

