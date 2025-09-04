Curi RMB Capital LLC Acquires 5,961 Shares of BlackRock $BLK

Curi RMB Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 36.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,961 shares during the period. Curi RMB Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $20,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in BlackRock by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,764,072 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,027,419,000 after buying an additional 387,466 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 104,598.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,500,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,312,759,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496,740 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in BlackRock by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,313,350 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,243,059,000 after acquiring an additional 555,098 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,131,919 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,071,339,000 after acquiring an additional 279,336 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 401.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,095,241 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,122,743,000 after purchasing an additional 876,836 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $1,098.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.45. BlackRock has a 12-month low of $773.74 and a 12-month high of $1,171.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,108.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,000.33.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $12.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.41 by $1.64. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 29.68%.The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that BlackRock will post 47.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $5.21 dividend. This represents a $20.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 50.39%.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 12,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,125.43, for a total transaction of $13,565,933.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 251,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,267,354.71. This represents a 4.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 18,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,125.60, for a total transaction of $20,301,321.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 19,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,617,148. The trade was a 48.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,494 shares of company stock worth $74,694,573 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BLK. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,247.00 to $1,224.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on BlackRock from $959.00 to $1,210.00 in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Zacks Research downgraded BlackRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on BlackRock from $1,180.00 to $1,170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,151.21.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

