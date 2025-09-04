AlTi Global Inc. Has $434,000 Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. $BX

AlTi Global Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 161.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the period. AlTi Global Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BX. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Blackstone in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other news, insider Vikrant Sawhney sold 50,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.64, for a total value of $8,829,594.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 737,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,015,742.72. This represents a 6.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.36, for a total transaction of $16,736,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 808,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,353,571.52. This trade represents a 11.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,189,806 shares of company stock worth $30,046,627 and have sold 16,850,134 shares worth $131,641,986. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Stock Down 1.4%

Blackstone stock opened at $167.14 on Thursday. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.66 and a fifty-two week high of $200.96. The stock has a market cap of $123.20 billion, a PE ratio of 44.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 110.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BX. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Blackstone in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $153.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $157.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Citigroup reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone in a report on Saturday, July 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.38.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Blackstone

About Blackstone

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.