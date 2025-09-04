Alphabet Inc. $GOOG Shares Sold by Crow s Nest Holdings LP

Crow s Nest Holdings LP lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 176,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 29,000 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 6.8% of Crow s Nest Holdings LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Crow s Nest Holdings LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $27,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in Alphabet by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 14,907 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 9,771 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. jvl associates llc lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. jvl associates llc now owns 10,055 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Members Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 84.7% in the first quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 4,999 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on GOOG. Citizens Jmp raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $232.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price (up previously from $185.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.56.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $231.10 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.66 and a 52-week high of $231.80.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $96.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.67 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%.Alphabet’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 8.95%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.79, for a total value of $122,274.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,137.64. This represents a 8.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 15,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total value of $2,786,400.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 240,400 shares in the company, valued at $44,656,704. This represents a 5.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 222,210 shares of company stock worth $41,742,155 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

