The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW Shares Sold by Cove Street Capital LLC

Cove Street Capital LLC decreased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 47.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,156 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab makes up 1.9% of Cove Street Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Cove Street Capital LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.7% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 19,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.1% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 3.1% during the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 4,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.2% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 0.1%

SCHW stock opened at $96.06 on Thursday. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 12-month low of $61.16 and a 12-month high of $99.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.99 and its 200 day moving average is $86.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $174.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.96.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 33.68%.The business’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, July 24th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.03%.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $305,116.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 37,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,615,981.60. This represents a 7.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 6,144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.81, for a total transaction of $594,800.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 11,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154,265.63. This trade represents a 34.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 298,214 shares of company stock worth $29,022,580 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SCHW. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $102.00 price target on Charles Schwab and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.60.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

