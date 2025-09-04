DnB Asset Management AS Sells 46,011 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

DnB Asset Management AS lessened its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 886,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 46,011 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $147,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City Holding Co. increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 238.0% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 138.8% in the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of TSM stock opened at $231.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $235.65 and its 200 day moving average is $200.37. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 12 month low of $134.25 and a 12 month high of $248.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $30.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.50 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 33.37% and a net margin of 42.91%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.8348 per share. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 11th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 28.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

