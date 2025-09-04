Mastercard Incorporated $MA Shares Sold by Hall Laurie J Trustee

Hall Laurie J Trustee decreased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,623 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises 2.9% of Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $8,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MA. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,824 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its stake in Mastercard by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 70,472 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,108,000 after purchasing an additional 7,452 shares during the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Trustco Bank Corp N Y acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.00, for a total transaction of $10,202,433.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,234 shares in the company, valued at $18,459,294. This trade represents a 35.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Julius Genachowski sold 312 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.67, for a total value of $178,049.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,833,004.23. This represents a 3.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,481 shares of company stock valued at $32,616,595. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $639.00 to $661.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $645.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $626.54.

Mastercard Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of MA stock opened at $592.61 on Thursday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $465.59 and a 1-year high of $601.77. The firm has a market cap of $535.73 billion, a PE ratio of 39.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $570.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $557.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.93% and a return on equity of 200.01%. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.50 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 9th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 20.50%.

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Featured Stories

