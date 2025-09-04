EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG Shares Sold by Curi RMB Capital LLC

Curi RMB Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 174,736 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 33,808 shares during the quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $22,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth $451,908,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 14,784.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,281,374 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $164,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,765 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 6.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,380,866 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,485,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,552 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,081,409 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $255,139,000 after purchasing an additional 769,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 290.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 687,446 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $88,158,000 after purchasing an additional 511,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 3,951 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $472,737.15. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 45,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,472,671.35. The trade was a 7.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Melius Research initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. Melius started coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 target price (up from $144.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Friday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.52.

EOG Resources Trading Down 4.3%

NYSE:EOG opened at $120.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $120.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.61. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.52 and a 12 month high of $138.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.85.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy exploration company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 25.25%.The business had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

