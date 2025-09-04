Amundi Sells 727,650 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

Amundi decreased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 40.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,068,676 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 727,650 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $364,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHW. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 583.3% during the 1st quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHW stock opened at $361.91 on Thursday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $308.84 and a twelve month high of $400.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $351.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $348.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.76 by ($0.38). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.91% and a net margin of 11.03%.The firm had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.70 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.200-11.500 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.35%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Bank of America raised Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $296.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $405.00 to $391.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $387.27.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.82, for a total value of $224,611.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 17,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,609,992.04. This represents a 3.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James P. Lang sold 860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total value of $301,301.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,081.95. This trade represents a 69.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

