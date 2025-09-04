DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP Sells 19,863 Shares of Kenvue Inc. $KVUE

DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP lowered its stake in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,863 shares during the period. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $2,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kenvue in the first quarter worth $36,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kenvue during the first quarter worth $37,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 378.5% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 120.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Kenvue Stock Down 1.5%

Kenvue stock opened at $20.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Kenvue Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.75 and a 1-year high of $25.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.42. The company has a market cap of $39.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.83.

Kenvue Increases Dividend

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Kenvue has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.050 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. This is a boost from Kenvue’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 13th. Kenvue’s payout ratio is currently 112.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Research raised Kenvue to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Kenvue from $24.50 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Kenvue from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Kenvue from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kenvue presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kenvue

About Kenvue

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.