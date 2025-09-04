Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share $VRNA Shares Acquired by Duquesne Family Office LLC

Duquesne Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share (NASDAQ:VRNA – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,002,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,500 shares during the quarter. Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share makes up 2.1% of Duquesne Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Duquesne Family Office LLC owned approximately 1.24% of Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share worth $63,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share during the 1st quarter worth about $284,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share by 366.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 9,021 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share during the 4th quarter valued at $362,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share by 113.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 12,362 shares during the period. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VRNA shares. Roth Capital lowered Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective (down from $140.00) on shares of Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.00.

NASDAQ:VRNA opened at $106.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 10.71 and a quick ratio of 10.54. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.24 and a beta of 0.14. Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share has a 1-year low of $24.50 and a 1-year high of $106.19.

Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $103.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.41 million. Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share had a negative return on equity of 21.12% and a negative net margin of 36.62%. On average, research analysts expect that Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Andrew Fisher sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total value of $922,400.00. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 359,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,788.47. This represents a 18.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Austwick sold 11,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total transaction of $148,324.32. Following the transaction, the director owned 12,712 shares in the company, valued at $167,035.68. This trade represents a 47.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,420,584 shares of company stock worth $17,145,674 over the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

