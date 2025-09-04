EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Boosts Stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Company $ANF

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. grew its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Company (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 29.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,521 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,429 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $2,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 161.4% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 583 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 728 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 848 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. raised its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 904 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ANF. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Barclays set a $84.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $151.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.25.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $92.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.44. Abercrombie & Fitch Company has a 12-month low of $65.40 and a 12-month high of $167.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.62.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The apparel retailer reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.50 EPS. Abercrombie & Fitch has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.000-10.500 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.050-2.250 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Company will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Abercrombie & Fitch

In other news, Director James A. Goldman sold 5,072 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total transaction of $487,824.96. Following the sale, the director owned 7,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,601.70. The trade was a 40.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jay Rust sold 1,500 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.15, for a total transaction of $139,725.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 6,648 shares in the company, valued at $619,261.20. The trade was a 18.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

(Free Report)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. The firm operates through following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment includes operations in North America and South America. The EMEA segment includes operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

