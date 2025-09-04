Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Buys 197,201 Shares of Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 63.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 509,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197,201 shares during the period. Datadog accounts for 0.9% of Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $50,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Curi RMB Capital LLC grew its holdings in Datadog by 40.7% during the first quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 57,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,732,000 after purchasing an additional 16,719 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA grew its position in shares of Datadog by 484.6% during the first quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Datadog by 103.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 924,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,346,000 after purchasing an additional 469,642 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Datadog by 171.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 6,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the first quarter worth about $112,593,000. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Datadog alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Datadog from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Datadog from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Datadog from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Datadog from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Twenty-four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Datadog currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 107,365 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $13,067,394.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 548,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,784,102.65. The trade was a 16.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 575,863 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.96, for a total transaction of $73,111,566.48. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 219,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,909,743.76. This represents a 72.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,370,322 shares of company stock valued at $177,758,990. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $132.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $137.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 378.87, a P/E/G ratio of 56.37 and a beta of 1.10. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.63 and a 12-month high of $170.08.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $826.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $791.72 million. Datadog had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Datadog has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.440-0.460 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.800-1.830 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Datadog Company Profile

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.