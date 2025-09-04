Exact Sciences Corporation $EXAS Stock Holdings Lifted by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 287,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned 0.15% of Exact Sciences worth $12,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 2,804.8% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 610 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 681 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Exact Sciences during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EXAS. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Exact Sciences from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.05.

Insider Transactions at Exact Sciences

In other news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 3,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $170,612.40. Following the sale, the director directly owned 72,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,870,778.80. This represents a 4.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Edward Doyle sold 1,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total value of $62,399.70. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 59,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,519,603.24. The trade was a 2.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Price Performance

Shares of EXAS stock opened at $49.27 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.08. The company has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.05. Exact Sciences Corporation has a twelve month low of $38.81 and a twelve month high of $72.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $811.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.43 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 34.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Corporation will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exact Sciences Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Featured Stories

