EJF Capital LLC Purchases 5,661 Shares of Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

EJF Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 32.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,661 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial makes up approximately 2.6% of EJF Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. EJF Capital LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $4,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 59,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,010,000 after buying an additional 9,374 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $91,780,000. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.81.

Capital One Financial Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of COF stock opened at $220.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $216.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $141.33 billion, a PE ratio of 113.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.17. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $131.55 and a 12-month high of $232.45.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $3.55. The company had revenue of $12.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 123.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other news, CAO Timothy P. Golden sold 207 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.41, for a total value of $44,589.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,299.80. The trade was a 2.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 2,000 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total transaction of $446,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 100,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,448,572.40. The trade was a 1.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,298 shares of company stock valued at $4,679,844 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.