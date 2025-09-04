Cinctive Capital Management LP Makes New $3.94 Million Investment in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,222 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $3,937,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix by 4,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $1,226.18 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $660.80 and a fifty-two week high of $1,341.15. The stock has a market cap of $521.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.24, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,227.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,120.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.07 by $0.12. Netflix had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The business had revenue of $11.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target (up from $1,000.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,250.00 target price (up from $1,020.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price (up from $1,400.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,297.66.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Netflix

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Director Reed Hastings sold 25,959 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,207.71, for a total transaction of $31,350,943.89. Following the transaction, the director owned 394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,837.74. This trade represents a 98.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,162.40, for a total transaction of $3,023,402.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 3,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,290,418.40. This represents a 41.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,348 shares of company stock worth $109,498,489 in the last quarter. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.