Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec Buys 9,107 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG

Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 155,532 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,107 shares during the quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $7,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,979,637 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $450,868,000 after buying an additional 491,002 shares in the last quarter. Corient IA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at $753,000. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 47.6% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 31,764 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 10,246 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co. acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth $7,773,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.3% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,276,359 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,086,000 after buying an additional 52,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of CMG opened at $41.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.29, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $41.18 and a one year high of $66.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.50% and a net margin of 13.32%.The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CMG shares. Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.04.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

