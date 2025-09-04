DnB Asset Management AS Acquires 120,156 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL

DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 666,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,156 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS owned about 0.08% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $62,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,663,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 115,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,542,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestline Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CL shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.92.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

NYSE:CL opened at $83.70 on Thursday. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 52 week low of $82.40 and a 52 week high of $109.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.76. The firm has a market cap of $67.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.35.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 377.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 18th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.43%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Stories

