Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Stock Position Decreased by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. cut its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 40.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,298 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for 0.9% of Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $51,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LLY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 97.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 101,305,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,669,349,000 after buying an additional 50,002,551 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 103,831.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,866,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,278,292,000 after buying an additional 14,852,076 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter worth $4,613,912,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 6.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,224,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,432,218,000 after buying an additional 4,975,395 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 7,084,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,469,527,000 after buying an additional 969,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.1%

LLY stock opened at $736.27 on Thursday. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $623.78 and a twelve month high of $954.00. The company has a market cap of $696.85 billion, a PE ratio of 48.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $745.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $783.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.72. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 25.91%.The business had revenue of $15.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Leerink Partners restated a “market perform” rating and set a $715.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Eli Lilly and Company from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. Daiwa America lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. Leerink Partnrs lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $950.17.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, Director Gabrielle Sulzberger acquired 117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $641.18 per share, with a total value of $75,018.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 2,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,733,109.54. This trade represents a 4.52% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Skovronsky acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $634.40 per share, for a total transaction of $634,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president directly owned 137,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,331,504. This represents a 0.73% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 4,514 shares of company stock valued at $2,894,841. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

