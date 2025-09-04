DnB Asset Management AS Lowers Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

DnB Asset Management AS trimmed its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 60.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 829,820 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,276,308 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $51,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 160.4% during the 4th quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Fairway Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 224.7% during the first quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 578 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Cisco Systems stock opened at $67.67 on Thursday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.85 and a fifty-two week high of $72.55. The company has a market capitalization of $267.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.60%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 8,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $571,902.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 174,669 shares in the company, valued at $11,447,806.26. This trade represents a 4.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 30,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $2,036,012.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 639,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,576,570. The trade was a 4.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,311 shares of company stock valued at $5,916,823 in the last ninety days. 0.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on CSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.53.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

