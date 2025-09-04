DnB Asset Management AS Acquires 15,256 Shares of Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 475,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,256 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $47,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 32,123 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after buying an additional 4,886 shares during the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at about $10,447,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 144.3% during the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 11,333 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,694 shares during the period. Concentric Capital Strategies LP purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,080,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Boston Scientific by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,036,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $306,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,016 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.03, for a total value of $424,120.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 18,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,959,328.37. The trade was a 17.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total transaction of $1,811,459.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,469,268. This trade represents a 42.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 174,214 shares of company stock valued at $18,397,457 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (up from $119.00) on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.50.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

NYSE BSX opened at $107.38 on Thursday. Boston Scientific Corporation has a one year low of $80.50 and a one year high of $108.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.71 and a 200 day moving average of $102.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $159.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.91, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.65.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 13.55%.Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Boston Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.700-0.720 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

