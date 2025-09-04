DnB Asset Management AS Purchases 101,919 Shares of Apollo Global Management Inc. $APO

DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 48.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 310,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,919 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $42,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APO. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 84.5% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 285.0% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 118.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Apollo Global Management Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $132.64 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $142.98 and its 200-day moving average is $138.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.58 and a 52 week high of $189.49. The company has a market capitalization of $75.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.69.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.08. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $6,550,000 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 38.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.56.

View Our Latest Report on APO

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.11, for a total value of $2,249,205.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 332,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,234,418.89. This represents a 4.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Whitney Chatterjee sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.03, for a total transaction of $657,135.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 83,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,148,527.76. The trade was a 5.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Global Management

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.