Hall Laurie J Trustee Cuts Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Hall Laurie J Trustee cut its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.9% of Hall Laurie J Trustee’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth about $48,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JNJ. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Leerink Partners lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $169.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.29.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.2%

JNJ opened at $177.71 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $140.68 and a 12 month high of $181.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.09. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The company had revenue of $23.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.800-10.900 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.61%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Further Reading

