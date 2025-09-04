Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Stock Acquired Rep. David Taylor

Representative David Taylor (R-Ohio) recently bought shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). In a filing disclosed on September 02nd, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Marathon Petroleum stock on August 14th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “DAVID TAYLOR TRUST > SARDINIA READY MIX 401(K) – DAVE” account.

Representative David Taylor also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) on 8/14/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) on 8/14/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Prologis (NYSE:PLD) on 8/14/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 8/13/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) on 8/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) on 8/13/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Prologis (NYSE:PLD) on 8/7/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) on 8/7/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) on 8/7/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) on 8/7/2025.

NYSE MPC opened at $178.94 on Thursday. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a 1 year low of $115.10 and a 1 year high of $183.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.89.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.74. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.01%.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, insider Molly R. Benson sold 10,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $1,773,277.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 28,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,678,100. This trade represents a 27.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 7,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,293,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 18,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,315,200. This represents a 28.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MPC. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Dbs Bank raised shares of Marathon Petroleum to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.57.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. GHE LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. GHE LLC now owns 38,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,381,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 26,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,760,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,555 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

David Taylor (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Ohio’s 2nd Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Taylor (Republican Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent Ohio’s 2nd Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

David Taylor graduated from Amelia High School. Taylor earned degrees from Miami University (Ohio) and the University of Dayton School of Law. Taylor’s career experience includes working as an attorney and as a businessman at Sardinia Ready Mix, Inc.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

