Concorde Asset Management LLC Sells 2,779 Shares of Enbridge Inc $ENB

Concorde Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 28.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,847 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,779 shares during the quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Enbridge by 137.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,907,433 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,458,128,000 after purchasing an additional 19,074,827 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 1st quarter valued at $208,490,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Enbridge by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,336,212 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,541,745,000 after acquiring an additional 4,426,684 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Enbridge by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,525,987 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $421,675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maple Brown Abbott Ltd bought a new position in Enbridge in the 1st quarter worth about $77,976,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ENB. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Monday, May 12th. Argus raised their target price on Enbridge from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. National Bankshares restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Zacks Research upgraded Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Enbridge Stock Performance

NYSE ENB opened at $48.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $105.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.05. Enbridge Inc has a twelve month low of $39.73 and a twelve month high of $48.59.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 10.11%.The company had revenue of $7.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.6839 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.7%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 134.98%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

