Centerstone Investors LLC Sells 2,225 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. $GWW

Centerstone Investors LLC decreased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 76.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,225 shares during the period. W.W. Grainger makes up 1.6% of Centerstone Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Centerstone Investors LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth $1,018,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,471,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth $366,000. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GWW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $1,176.00 to $1,007.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $1,215.00 to $1,160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,080.38.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

Shares of GWW stock opened at $1,017.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,013.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,019.34. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $893.99 and a 12 month high of $1,227.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $9.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.07 by ($0.10). W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 49.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. W.W. Grainger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 38.500-40.250 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 40.3 EPS for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $2.26 per share. This represents a $9.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.94%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.