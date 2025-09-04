Copperleaf Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. $ECL

Copperleaf Capital LLC cut its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. Copperleaf Capital LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 176.7% in the first quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 70.6% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new position in Ecolab in the first quarter valued at $39,000. 74.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecolab Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of ECL opened at $273.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $272.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.04. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $221.62 and a twelve month high of $286.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.46, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.07.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.01). Ecolab had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 13.59%.The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Ecolab has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.020-2.120 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.420-7.620 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 34.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ECL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Baird R W upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $273.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In related news, SVP Jennifer J. Bradway sold 807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.28, for a total transaction of $225,378.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 4,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,165.28. This represents a 15.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Suzanne M. Vautrinot sold 1,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.16, for a total transaction of $383,398.64. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 11,199 shares in the company, valued at $3,171,108.84. The trade was a 10.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

